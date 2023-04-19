SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and the conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2023, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and entering the conference code 9243691.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped over 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. can be obtained online at www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

Contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Matthew Stroud
Investor Relations
(855) 797-8625
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Lisa Cradit
SVP – Head of Communications
(646) 245-2476
[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

