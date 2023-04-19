Parent's Path Art Collection by Philips Avent Showcases the Uniqueness of Each Parenting Journey

STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2023

Original artwork created by artists and mothers to depict the paradox of parenting

STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Avent, the number one childcare brand recommended by moms worldwide, introduces the Parent's Path Art Collection by Philips Avent, a curation of custom artwork created in partnership with artists who are moms. The collection demonstrates the paradox of the unforeseen detours and magical milestone moments that parents experience. Each artist reflects on their unique journey with motherhood while depicting self-expression, self-care and community support as essential parts of nurturing new parents through the journey.

Philips Avent knows parenthood comes with its own personal journeys for moms, who continue to learn and grow while prioritizing baby and often neglect to nurture themselves along the way and embrace the fact that it takes a village. The hope is that parents find comfort in the art, knowing that Philips Avent understands each parenting journey is different and offers tools and support to help navigate challenges and prioritize parents' wellbeing, whether that is transitioning from breast to bottle feeding, sleep training, or soothing a colicky baby. Designed in partnership with healthcare professionals, Philips Avent feeding and soothing tools are innovative solutions to help parents give their babies the best care, ultimately helping to maintain their own peace of mind.

"As a trusted mother and childcare companion for over 35 years, Philips Avent understands that no two parenting experiences are the same," said Brenda Kapner, Marketing Director at Philips Avent. "We are committed to supporting all parents as they discover what works best for them and baby and are thrilled to demonstrate this by providing an intimate look into four individual parenting paths that all parents can relate to."

The Parent's Path Art Collection by Philips Avent begins with custom artwork developed by a group of mothers who share similar, yet totally unique experiences with parenthood.

  • Aimee Koran – A multi-disciplinary artist exploring the complex binaries of motherhood working in mediums of sculpture, photography and mixed-media installation, contributing works honoring the human experience and motherhood moments.
  • Alison Chen – Working in video, photography and performance, Alison's work centers on the complexities of intimate relationships, contributing a series of images to capture everyday moments and map the act of caregiving.
  • Lauren J. Turner – An experienced artist and doula working with paint imagery, contributing painted works highlighting the authentic and inclusive experiences of the parenting journey.
  • Liana Finck – Cartoonist and author documenting the details of the pregnancy journey, contributing a customized drawing deriving from her recent pregnancy and post-partum experiences.

"I am honored to use my art to contribute to the larger conversation around the individuality of each parenting experience," says Aimee Koran, mom of two, interdisciplinary artist and Philips Avent partner. "My works are created through the lens of motherhood and shine a light on the otherwise invisible labor inherent in that journey. The opportunity to partake in this art collection with Philips Avent has allowed the perfect space and creative freedom to talk about the trials and tribulations of parenthood and needs of parents."

Philips Avent will donate the custom-curated art from the Parent's Path Art Collection to select medical centers supporting women and families. Philips Avent continues its efforts in providing resources and support for parents as they navigate the ups and downs of their individual parenting journey, knowing this uniqueness is what bonds parents together.

Parents are encouraged to share their own photos and artwork of their parenting moments with Philips Avent by following @PhilipsAvent and using the hashtag #AParentsPath. For more information about the Parent's Path Art Collection by Philips Avent, visit https://www.usa.philips.com/c-e/mo/parents-path.

