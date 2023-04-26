Forrester Announces North American Recipients Of 2023 Customer Obsession Awards

42 minutes ago
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Best+Buy, as well as leaders from NRG, M%26amp%3BT+Bank, and Labcorp, are the North American winners of its inaugural Customer Obsession Awards. Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award and Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award recognize organizations and senior executives, respectively, that are putting customers at the center of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers, and enable greater employee engagement. Award recipients will be honored at CX+North+America, being held in Nashville, Tennessee, and digitally, June 13–15, 2023.

Best Buy is the North American recipient of Forrester’s 2023 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award.The organization is being recognized for demonstrating a tangible customer focus across its leadership, strategy, and operations, helping the retailer thrive based on customer-first strategies and investments.

North American winners of Forrester’s 2023 Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award include:

  • Elizabeth Killinger, executive vice president, NRG, and president, NRG Home and Reliant, NRG Energy: Killinger is challenging her team to put customer needs at the center of every business decision. Through her efforts, US energy company NRG has created programs and guides to establish a consistent cross-functional framework for its customer-focused culture.
  • Aarthi Murali, chief customer experience officer, M&T Bank: In addition to identifying areas of opportunity to fulfill customers’ unmet needs, Murali is further shaping a customer-centric culture at M&T Bank, a leading full-service US bank, to improve customer and employee experience, empowering employees to understand how their roles connect to customers.
  • Amy Summy, executive vice president, chief marketing officer, and consumer lead, Labcorp: Summy has helped shape the healthcare company’s customer-centric rebrand, ensuring that Labcorp’s go-to-market approach is anchored in customer research and driven by customer needs.

“We congratulate the North American winners of Forrester’s Customer Obsession Awards for prioritizing their customers’ needs and going above and beyond to consistently deliver value to them,” said Rick Parrish, vice president and research director at Forrester. “Award recipients are also epitomizing how, in putting customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations, their organizations can drive consistent growth, profitability, and customer and employee retention.”

Forrester Customer Obsession Award recipients will share their success stories at CX+North+America, a leading event for CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders to learn best practices that can enable a customer-led, insights-driven business focused on improving existing and future customer experiences.

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

