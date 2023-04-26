Deep brain stimulation devices are intracortical implants used to treat disabling symptoms of neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, and dystonia

Microelectrodes (“ME”) are implanted in the brain and connected to a pulse generator that delivers electrical stimulation to block abnormal nerve signals in areas in the brain that control movement



Data demonstrate that continuous activation of multiple types of inflammasome at the ME-tissue interface result in persistent neuroinflammation that could potentially lead to device failure and neuronal cell loss



WESTON, Fla., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that world renowned inflammasome researchers and inventors of ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have published a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed journal, Biomaterials.

In the paper titled, “Activation of inflammasomes and their effects on neuroinflammation at the microelectrode-tissue interface in intracortical implants,” the researchers reported:

Glial cell activation was demonstrated at the site of ME implant

Multiple types of inflammasome sensor molecules (NLRP1, NLRP3, AIM2, and NLRC4) were upregulated following ME implant injury

NLRP1 and NLRP3, which were upregulated by 48 hours and remained distinctly elevated at 4 weeks, play a vital role in activation of inflammasome complexes during acute and sub-chronic periods following ME-induced injury

In addition to sensor molecules, ASC and Caspase-1 were persistently elevated throughout the implant duration

IL-1β and IL-18 expression was upregulated soon after ME implantation and remained elevated

Sustained presence of gasdermin D provides evidence of elevated pyroptosis (“cell death”) occurring at the injury site, which coincided with a decrease in neuronal density

“Deep brain stimulation is an important therapeutic option to help maintain quality of life in patients with movement disorders whose symptoms are not effectively controlled by medication,” stated Dr. Abhishek Prasad, Associate Professor, the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “Our results not only demonstrate that continuous activation of inflammasomes contribute to neuroinflammation at the ME-tissue interface, but also reveal the therapeutic potential of targeting inflammasomes to attenuate the foreign body response to cortical implants.”

“The research published in Biomaterials provides additional support for the therapeutic potential of ZyVersa’s proprietary monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, in neurological injury and disease,” indicated Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “Preclinical studies have demonstrated reduced inflammatory activity and/or improved outcomes in two different models of brain injury, spinal cord injury, age-related inflammation Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.”

To review the publication, Click Here.

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 attenuates both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including (NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, and Pyrin). Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa ( ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 developed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system in patients with glomerular kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

