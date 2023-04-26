Olyra Foods Secures Funding from Bimbo Ventures

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Growing cookies and breakfast biscuits brand secures minority funding to drive future expansion

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olyra Foods, producer of organic and nutritional breakfast biscuits made with stone-milled ancient Greek grains today announces Bimbo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Grupo Bimbo, has made a minority investment in the company. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries, is known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. The funding will help Olyra Foods further expand its presence in retail and on-line marketplaces.

“Olyra, in a very authentic way, has tapped into a consumer need for more nutritious and delicious breakfast solutions,” said Constantino Matouk, VP of Bimbo Ventures. “We are excited to work with them to help grow the business and expand availability of Olyra’s products to more consumers.”

Launched in 2017, Olyra’s founder and CEO Yannis Varellas sought to offer the first nutritious and delicious breakfast biscuit. Inspired by his family’s grain mill in Thrace, Greece, Varellas connected with local farmers to produce the biscuits using ancient grains, including barley, oat, spelt and lupine. All biscuits are organic, non-GMO and made with natural ingredients. The company also promotes its products’ nutritional profiles with 4g fiber, 5g protein and only 6g sugar per serving.

Olyra debuted with its line of crunchy breakfast biscuits in unique flavors like Hazelnut Carob, Cinnamon Tahini and Fig Anise. The brand has since expanded its offerings to include sandwich breakfast biscuits in Double Chocolate, Hazelnut Cocoa and Greek Yogurt Blueberry, and most recently introduced filled breakfast biscuits in Peanut Butter, Almond Butter and Double Chocolate. Today, Olyra is distributed both online and in over 5,000 retail locations nationwide.

“These past few years have been exciting as we’ve worked toward offering consumers new nutritional breakfast options,” said Yannis Varellas, Founder and CEO of Olyra Foods. “We are looking forward to working with Bimbo Ventures as we continue our growth and expansion into the market.”

For more information about Olyra Foods, visit www.olyrafoods.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Olyra Foods on Facebook and Instagram.

About Olyra Foods

Olyra Foods is committed to offering delicious and nutritious breakfast biscuits. Founded by the son of a Greek grain milling family, Olyra incorporates natural ingredients and essential ancient Greek grains including spelt, barley, lupine and oats into all its products. Olyra biscuits are available online as well as in over 5,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit https://olyrafoods.com/.

Contact: Sofia Mougiou [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgxMTI2MCM1NTM1NTc2IzIwODExNTI=
Bimbo-Bakeries.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.