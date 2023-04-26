Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that it has expanded its post-operative pain clinical study to include Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery patients. This study aims to investigate the potential benefits of a drug-free alternative to traditional post-operative pain management methods.

Tivic is partnering with a renowned international hospital that leads in scientific training, biomedical research, and patient care. The company previously announced a joint clinical program trialing Tivic’s non-invasive bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of pain following functional endoscopic sinus surgeries. The company and its medical research partner have been approved to expand the study to include additional surgical candidates, including rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgeries.

Over one million nasal and sinus surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year and opioids are routinely prescribed for post-operative pain management. Given the ongoing national opioid epidemic, an increased interest has developed in optimizing prescribing practices to reduce the use of opioids as the primary treatment following such surgeries. Tivic's bioelectronic platform may offer a promising alternative for patients to manage post-operative pain without the risk of addiction or other adverse effects associated with opioid use.

“We believe the addition of a drug-free therapeutic solution as part of a post-surgery treatment protocol can add a meaningful option to the pain-management toolkit available to patients and healthcare professionals,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic. “We continue to seek both research and commercial partnerships that will expand our impact in the high-growth field of bioelectronic medicine.”

About Tivic

Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

