Aderant Introduces Onyx: Law Firms' OCG Compliance Chaos is About to End

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Aderant, a leading provider of legal business management solutions, has announced the upcoming launch of Onyx – a revolutionary AI-powered solution that will transform Outside Counsel Guideline (OCG) compliance for law firms – at its upcoming Global Momentum conference in Denver, CO. Previously, firms have used a patchwork of manual and semi-automated systems to take in OCGs and enforce their terms in timekeeping, but this left behind billing and eBilling. With the groundbreaking Onyx solution, Aderant offers a fully automated and unified system that connects compliance throughout the timekeeping, billing, and eBilling processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005435/en/

Onyx_Graphic.jpg

Aderant Introduces Onyx, the only solution to automate and unify OCG compliance across time, billing and eBilling. Onyx will launch at Aderant Global Momentum in Denver next month. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Law firms have been grappling with billing and compliance for far too long, and it's about time they had a solution that actually works. Aderant is proud to offer the first advanced AI platform that ensures compliance across the entire time and billing journey,” said Aderant President & CEO Chris+Cartrett. “This helps law firms get paid without issues and put an end to the madness that has long weighed them down.”

Onyx is designed to tackle the biggest challenges of complying with client guidelines:

  • Compliance:
    • Onyx automatically detects risks and provides real-time guidance to ensure that time entries, expenses, bills, and eBills are always compliant with client guidelines. Violation reports help firms address issues where they arise. Onyx is the only solution that effectively addresses eBilling compliance challenges. Its sophisticated ‘closed loop’ system feeds back intelligence from the eBill vendor sites on adherence to rules, any hidden rules, and any guideline changes.

  • Costs:
    • Onyx drastically reduces costs of compliance. “Equipped with high-performing, pre-trained AI, Onyx delivers quick time-to-value and substantial cost savings for our clients,” said Aderant Chief Product Officer Doug+Matthews. “Our AI promptly extracts terms from lengthy OCG documents and categorizes them for easy reference with minimal human intervention. It then helps create and validate rules at each step of the time and billing journey. This reduces the burden on lawyers and staff, improving productivity and profitability.”

  • Coordination:
    • Onyx provides a centralized repository of client guideline documents, terms, and rules –categorized by client, matter, and business area. This makes it easy for people to find information they need without sifting through endless documents. The system tracks any changes made to OCGs and notifies relevant parties, ensuring everyone is up to date on the latest developments.

  • Compensation:
    • Compliance with client guidelines is crucial to a firm's ability to receive compensation for services rendered. Onyx reduces the risk of bill rejections, write-downs, and write-offs, which unchecked can lead to significant reductions and delays in payment. Firms can protect their client relationships, preventing loss of trust and potential future business opportunities.

“Onyx is a game-changer for law firms because it addresses these challenges at their core,” said Matthews. “For the first time ever, firms can ensure end-to-end compliance, improve coordination across multiple teams, reduce costs, and minimize reductions and delays in compensation.”

Solving billing and compliance issues enables firms to get paid without friction and manage the client contractual relationship with confidence. Moreover, it frees up lawyers' time and allows them to focus on work quality and billable hours. This all results in improved revenue, profits, and client retention.

Onyx will integrate with all major legal financial and practice management systems, ensuring seamless operations for law firms.

Firms interested in Onyx are encouraged to register for Aderant’s Global Momentum conference taking place in Denver, CO from May 8-11. The company will give a live demonstration for all in-person and virtual attendees and offer several deep dive breakout sessions. Special pricing incentives will be available to firms who sign up for Onyx at the event. Register for this event here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aderant.com%2Fmomentum%2F2023-05-momentum-denver%2F.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep for timekeeping, Onyx for OCG compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, Milana for docketing and calendaring, Expert Case for legal case management and the vi by Aderant suite of products for people management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper+Technologies (NYSE%3A+ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and the Russell 1000® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email [email protected], or follow the company on Twitter %40Aderant or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230419005435r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005435/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.