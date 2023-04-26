Advantage Solutions Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

46 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. ( ADV) (the “Company” or “Advantage”) today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30am (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-844-825-9789 or for international callers, 1-412-317-5180. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10177677. The replay will be available until May 17, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.advantagesolutions.net/investor-relations. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( ADV) is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Investors

Kimberly Esterkin
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

Media

[email protected]

