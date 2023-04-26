NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FENIX Trophy, also known as "the Champions League for amateurs" by the BBC, brings together nine non-professional European football clubs chosen for their exceptional social, historical and cultural distinctiveness, has announced the host city and stadiums for the Second Edition "Final Four" scheduled for June 2023: it will be Milan, with the semifinals at the Napoleon-era Arena Civica and the finals at legendary San Siro.





Legendary San Siro Stadium in Milan





Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” and BREA), owner and organizer of the event recognized by UEFA, has also announced the dates of the matches: the semifinals will be played on the June 7, 2023 and the finals on June 8, 2023.

The finals of the First Edition, held in the famous Italian beach town of Rimini on the Adriatic coast in June 2022, recorded significant numbers, both in terms of attendance at the stadium (several thousand) and online (over 300,000 unique views and 400,000 social media posts).

“After the great success of last year's finals in Rimini, we thought that this year to add an even more prestigious setting. The opportunity of playing the FENIX Trophy final at San Siro, permanently in the "Top 10" ranking of the most beautiful football stadiums in the world, and already home to several editions of the Champions League final, including 2016 between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, is the ideal stage for the epilogue of an increasingly international tournament,” said Brera Holdings’ CEO, Sergio Scalpelli.

The group stage that decides the four finalists - the three group winners and the best runner-up - is about to complete with the last matches scheduled between April and May 2023. To date, the first qualified team is titleholder "FC United of Manchester," the club that arose as a response to the purchase of Manchester United by the American Glazer family in May 2005, with the motto "Our club, our rules” and a top fanbase.

Every FENIX Trophy match is broadcast for free via live streaming through the tournament’s official YouTube channel. See https://www.fenixtrophy.eu/ for updates and info.





The Arena Civica in Milan, Europe’s oldest soccer stadium

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC:

Brera Holdings PLC is a Nasdaq-listed (Stock Ticker: BREA) Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes.

See www.breraholdings.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company’s acquired football teams, the Company’s ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football, the Company’s ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Outside Italy:

Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman

Brera Holdings PLC

[email protected]



In Italy:

Sergio Scalpelli, CEO

Brera Holdings PLC

[email protected]

Attachments