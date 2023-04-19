Lockheed Martin's First LM 400 Multi-Mission Space Vehicle Completes Demanding Testing Milestone

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, April 19, 2023

DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) LM 400, a versatile, mid-sized satellite which can be adapted for military, civil or commercial uses, has successfully completed Electromagnetic Interference/Electromagnetic Compatibility testing. This trial is crucial to ensure that signals from the satellite bus components will not interfere with critical payloads during operations.

LOCKHEED_MARTIN_Logo.jpg

The spacecraft, which finished assembly in December, is also working toward completion of rigorous thermal vacuum (TVAC) testing.

"This successful testing of LM 400 helps prove the satellite's design integrity and operational capabilities," said Malik Musawwir, Lockheed Martin Space's satellite center of excellence vice president. "This is a significant accomplishment for this new satellite and the space vehicles that will leverage this platform from our advanced digital LM 400 production line."

LM 400 Spacecraft: Higher Power, More Mission Flexibility

The agile LM 400 spacecraft enables one platform to perform multiple missions, including remote sensing, communications, imaging, radar and persistent surveillance. Additionally, the scalable and versatile design provides a new level of flexibility and the necessary power to quickly meet a wide range of customer needs and missions, including accelerating demand for more proliferated systems. The spacecraft also benefits from production capabilities such as augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence. With increased commonality, LM 400 reduces schedule and cost while also maintaining quality.

The multi-mission satellite offers:

  • Versatility that can host a variety of payloads with limited or no changes in low, medium and geosynchronous earth orbits.
  • Broad set of missions with pre-defined trim packages to meet specific mission needs.
  • Joint all-domain operations and joint all-domain command and control with a Modular Open Systems Architecture.
  • Greater mission adaptability and onboard "Edge" data processing with SmartSat™, Lockheed Martin's software-defined satellite architecture.
  • High-rate production capability to meet large constellation needs.
  • Cost and schedule efficiency enabled by supply chain agreements and automation throughout the product lifecycle, from inventory management to manufacturing and test.

"The LM 400's digital design allows for multiple versions to be seamlessly produced – including a 'flat satellite' that will support rapid launching of up to six stackable space vehicles at a time," adds Musawwir. "These types of 21st Century Security agile deterrence capabilities will provide our customers with maximum flexibility for their missions."

The LM 400 is already under several contracts, most recently being named as a satellite bus supporting U.S. Space Force's planned Missile Track Custody program in medium earth orbit.

When launched, the LM 400 will feature a Lockheed Martin-produced Electronically Steered Array.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation, and @LMSpace to learn more about the latest technologies, missions and people driving the future of space.

favicon.png?sn=SF74639&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martins-first-lm-400-multi-mission-space-vehicle-completes-demanding-testing-milestone-301801364.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF74639&Transmission_Id=202304190907PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF74639&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.