BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 19, 2023

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (

NYSE:CI, Financial) announced today that Brian Evanko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on May 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

The Cigna Group's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (

NYSE:CI, Financial) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

