PDFelement Breaks Ground as the First PDF Editing Software to Connect with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Unveiling Powerful AI-Powered Features

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare PDFelement has just released its latest version, V9.5, which introduces new AI-powered features that make working with PDF documents faster and easier than ever. With the addition of AI-powered tools, users can take their productivity to the next level.

Wondershare PDFelement is the first PDF editing software to connect with ChatGPT, with this cutting-edge AI language model developed by OpenAI, this groundbreaking integration brings AI-powered features to PDFelement's platform, empowering users to edit and analyze documents more efficiently and accurately.

One of the highlights of the updates is the AI robot. Powered by ChatGPT, the smart PDF AI robot can help you accurately analyze, comprehend and summarize the texts with just a few clicks. With state-of-the-art technology, PDFelement can provide an interactive, user-friendly experience that streamlines the way you work with PDFs.

The AI-powered features of PDFelement V9.5 include

  • Let's Chat — Get support for following instructions and receiving detailed responses instantly.
  • Rewrite — Rephrase paragraphs to improve readability and make the content more precise.
  • Summarize — Get a condensed version of a document or paragraph with a click.
  • Proofread — Catch common mistakes and suggest corrections to make sure your documents are error-free.
  • Explain — Quickly get definitions and explanations without switching tools.

And that's not all -- PDFelement's AI robot can also do maths, create text content, write programming codes and more based on your specific needs. Simply choose the "Chat with PDF" option within the software. Then, type your questions in the chatbox and the AI robot will respond accordingly.

"We are excited to unveil PDFelement V9.5, which indicates a new era of AI-powered features to PDF document management. Through seamless integration with ChatGPT, users can effortlessly streamline their workflows and enhance productivity. We believe that these state-of-the-art AI tools are poised to transform the way people work which PDFs, offering unparalleled efficiency and convenience," says Gary, the Product Manager of PDFelement.

With its AI-powered features, PDFelement is a game-changing tool when it comes to PDF document management. Users can accomplish tasks with remarkable ease, efficiency, and accuracy.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement V9.5 is compatible with Windows and pricing starts at $79.99 per year including 50,000 free tokens. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

favicon.png?sn=CN73607&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdfelement-breaks-ground-as-the-first-pdf-editing-software-to-connect-with-openais-chatgpt-unveiling-powerful-ai-powered-features-301801272.html

SOURCE Wondershare

