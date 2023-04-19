Cardinal Health launches Stray Away™ Hair Management Drape in collaboration with MedStar Health's Institute for Innovation

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 19, 2023

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the launch of the first-of-its-kind Stray Away™ hair management drape for more efficient surgical procedure preparation. The Stray Away™ drape is specifically designed and manufactured by Cardinal Health to help minimize hair from obstructing the surgical area and to improve patient preparation time and experience.

Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg

Pre-operative preparations for craniofacial and neurosurgical procedures often involve manual and tedious braiding, tying, and, in some cases, invasive shaving or even stapling of a patient's hair to ensure it is clear of the surgical area. The innovative design of the Stray Away™ drape safely and easily helps keep patient hair removed from the sterile surgical site.

The Stray Away™ drape is a result of a collaboration between Cardinal Health and one of its customers, MedStar Health, which helps its associates transform innovative ideas and discoveries into commercial products and other solutions through the MedStar Institute for Innovation Inventor Services team.

Featuring three unique anchoring points, the Stray Away™ drape secures the patient's hair away from the surgical area, leveraging linear edge tape, hair Velcro® and stabilizing clips. The anchoring points are designed to maintain a firm grip on the head and hair of the patient for a steady hold throughout surgery and can be removed quickly with less effort than traditional methods after surgery is complete.

"We remain committed to understanding patient needs and delivering solutions that address patient pain points for our customers," said Kelley Moffett, senior vice president of Global Medical Products at Cardinal Health. "With the launch of the Stray Away™ drape, we can offer our customers a solution to an ongoing problem, giving back valuable time to the surgical team, and helping patients have a less intrusive experience. We are thrilled to have been able to partner with the MedStar Health team on this product, and know many other healthcare providers and their patients will also benefit."

The idea for the Stray Away™ hair drape was first disclosed by a past MedStar Health plastic surgery resident and her educational peer as a way to help alleviate challenges with maintaining sterility and control over hair-bearing surgical areas, while wanting to refrain from shaving their patients' hair before surgery.

"The Stray Away™ hair drape exemplifies how outstanding medical technology advancements are often identified and captured by healthcare professionals innovating to enhance their daily practice," said Marck-Arthur Clerveau, director of Business Innovation, MedStar Health. "We appreciate our partnership with Cardinal Health to successfully introduce this solution to the market. MedStar Health is proud to build upon our history of empowering and connecting our inventors to make a meaningful impact through external collaboration."

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

CONTACT: Kristin Larsen, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL75008&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-launches-stray-away-hair-management-drape-in-collaboration-with-medstar-healths-institute-for-innovation-301801804.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL75008&Transmission_Id=202304190915PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL75008&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.