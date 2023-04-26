Werewolf Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Data on mWTX-330, an IL-12 INDUKINE™ Molecule, in Cancer Immunology Research

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) ( HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics, announced the publication in Cancer Immunology Research Online First of preclinical data for mWTX-330, a systemically delivered Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINETM molecule. The article, entitled “mWTX-330, an IL-12 INDUKINE Molecule, Activates and Reshapes Tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T and NK Cells to Generate Antitumor Immunity,” includes preclinical data that demonstrates that mWTX-330 delivers IL-12 selectively to the tumor microenvironment, where it stimulates a potent anti-tumor immune response [DOI: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-22-0705].

“IL-12 is a cytokine with broad stimulatory effects on various immune cell populations, having the ability to regulate antitumor immunity through numerous innate and adaptive immune pathways, but clinical administration has been limited due to serious toxicities when administered systemically,” said Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Werewolf and one of the article’s authors. “Our published preclinical data show that mWTX-330 generates potent anti-tumor immunity in mice by activating and restoring the metabolic health of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, with the potential to minimize the toxicity previously associated with systemic IL-12 administration.”

Other key findings and data outlined in the article include:

  • mWTX-330 treatment generates a robust, cleavage-dependent anti-tumor immune response in multiple syngeneic tumor models and is well tolerated.
  • mWTX-330 delivery expands the therapeutic window of the IL-12 cytokine.
  • mWTX-330 treatment activates various tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte populations in the MC38 mouse model and results in the transcriptional reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and the subsequent activation of various tumor-infiltrating effector-cell populations.
  • mWTX-330 treatment expands unique T-cell receptor (TCR) clones and increases TCR clonality in the tumor microenvironment.
  • mWTX-330 treatment substantially increases mitochondrial activity in tumor infiltrating CD8+ T cells and NK Cells while reducing signs of exhaustion on CD8+ T cells.
  • The fully human WTX-330 INDUKINETM molecule is preferentially activated by primary human tumors.

Werewolf is currently recruiting patients for a first-in-human, multi-center, open-label Phase 1 clinical trial that will evaluate WTX-330 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma resistant to checkpoint inhibitors or for which checkpoint inhibitors are not approved. For additional information about the trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov using the Identifier: NCT05678998

WTX-330 was designed to maximize clinical benefit and minimize the severe toxicities that have been observed with recombinant IL-12 therapy by including high affinity blockade of IL-12 – IL-12R interaction in systemic circulation and non-tumor tissues, half-life extension for optimal tumor exposure and proprietary tumor-selective protease activation.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance clinical studies for WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the expected efficacy or safety of investigational new drugs based on preclinical data or Werewolf’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, or objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies; the timing of and our ability to submit and obtain regulatory approval for investigational new drug applications; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient cash resources to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 23, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in subsequent filings the Company may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Josh Rappaport
Stern IR
212.362.1200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Peg Rusconi
VERGE Scientific Communications
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Ellen Lubman
Chief Business Officer
Werewolf Therapeutics
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgxMDkzMSM1NTM0NDczIzIyMDc3NDc=
Werewolf-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.