L3Harris Awarded $145 Million Contract to Modernize US Space Domain Awareness Capabilities

1 hours ago
L3Harris Technologies (

NYSE:LHX, Financial) announced the award of option year four of the Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program. The $145 million contract from the U.S. Space Force continues the modernization and sustainment of critical space infrastructure enabling the Space Force core competency of Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

In support of the U.S. military's space surveillance and command centers in Colorado, California and Virginia, MOSSAIC detects, tracks and identifies deep space objects to provide timely and accurate space surveillance information for military, civil and commercial users.

“Space domain awareness is rooted in data and having the right information at the right time, which is critical to warfighting operations in all domains,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “MOSSAIC advancements will improve current detection and tracking capabilities to better understand the location and behavior of objects in space.”

A Space Force and U.S. Space Command program, MOSSAIC upgrades will modernize space domain awareness ground systems to enable the execution of mission tasks associated with emerging threats. This will include upgrades to communications infrastructure that allows for machine-to-machine taskings to track and respond to thousands of objects in space. The L3Harris modernization initiatives will provide the Space Force with maximized awareness, which is a core tenet of its mission to ensure safety, security and sustainability across the entire space domain.

In 2022, L3Harris and industry partners completed upgrades on three systems: powerful telescopes in Maui, Hawaii; a phased array radar at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and a command-and-control center in Dahlgren, Virginia. Last month, L3Harris completed a key communications upgrade milestone, demonstrating a modern and resilient mission communications system for SDA sensors. This achievement was reported as a 100 percent success rate by Space Force officials.

L3Harris provides space domain awareness capabilities and differentiated technology to the Department of Defense and other government agencies to help them identify and protect assets, creating an asymmetric advantage against space threats.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

