Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 13, 2023, The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) disclosed that it was pausing deliveries on some 737 MAX jets to address incorrectly installed parts. News outlets reported that the issues seem to be related to two fittings that Spirit attaches to the jet’s vertical tail.

On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $7.38, or 20.7%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Spirit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

