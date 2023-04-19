ArcBest Recognized for Employing, Developing and Supporting Veterans and the Military-Connected Community

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 19, 2023

Company honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer and recognized for its TMAP program

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that the company has won a VETS Indexes Employer Award, earning a 4 Star Employer designation. This award recognizes 200 of the nation's top veteran employers. ArcBest LTL carrier ABF Freight was also highlighted in the 2023 Task Force Movement (TFM): Life-Cycle Pathway for Military and Veterans into Trucking report for its Teamsters Military Assistance Program (TMAP), which assists active-duty service members transitioning to a career in the private sector.

Both the VETS Indexes award and the highlight of ABF's TMAP program in the Task Force Movement report demonstrate ArcBest's continued commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

"ArcBest is a strong advocate of military recruiting, and we strive to be a leader in providing career opportunities that enable veterans to utilize their unique skill sets," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "In a highly competitive environment, ArcBest has distinguished itself among others as one of the best employers nationwide for military members, and I am proud of our team's efforts to welcome these individuals and their families into our organization."

VETS Indexes Employer Awards recognize the organizations that do the most to hire, retain, promote and support veterans. This year, a record number of 239 organizations submitted applications and 200 received awards, which are designated as 5 star, 4 star, 3 star and recognized employers. Recipients are selected based on their responses to VETS Indexes' in-depth survey, which examines an employer's policies, practices and outcomes across five categories: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse/family support.

The Task Force Movement (TFM) launched at the White House in 2022 in support of the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan. The TFM's recently published report highlights the challenges and opportunities to connect military-adjacent personnel to career opportunities in trucking to help combat a critical labor shortage. TFM has made progress over the last year, engaging with more than 100 stakeholders and assisting hundreds of veterans and military-connected individuals with finding well-paying jobs in trucking.

The TFM report highlights the Department of Defense's SkillBridge and Army Career Skills Programs, including ABF's partnership with TMAP — a joint training program between the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the U.S. Army that helps service members from all branches of the military transition to careers as professional truck drivers. As part of the program, participants, during their final weeks of enlistment, receive classroom instruction and hands-on training behind the wheel from experienced ABF drivers. Since the program's inception in 2015, ABF has hired 775 veterans through TMAP, and the company currently employs 1,300 veterans in various roles.

"We are proud to support our nation's heroes through several military partnerships and programs, specifically TMAP," said Seth Runser, ABF president. "The Task Force Movement's recognition of this program is encouraging as we continue building on our military-focused initiatives and supporting those transitioning from the military into civilian logistics careers."

Through these recognitions and the company's military programs and partnerships, ArcBest remains focused on raising awareness, creating strategies and providing ongoing support for employing military-connected individuals.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across nearly 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

ABOUT VETS INDEXES
VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

ABOUT TASK FORCE MOVEMENT
Task Force Movement (TFM) is a grassroots initiative designed to facilitate public-private partnerships to alleviate acute labor shortages in the United States by moving highly qualified members of the military-connected community (transitioning service members, members of the National Guard and Reserves, veterans and military spouses) into in-demand jobs. By combining the resources, expertise and capabilities of the disparate public and private stakeholders, TFM creates a forum for dialogue and action to improve economic and national security outcomes.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8221

favicon.png?sn=DA75084&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-recognized-for-employing-developing-and-supporting-veterans-and-the-military-connected-community-301801916.html

SOURCE ArcBest

