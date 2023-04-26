Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Infosys Limited (“Infosys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INFY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 13, 2023, Infosys released its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, missing consensus estimates. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer explained that “during the quarter, [the Company] saw unplanned project ramp downs in some of [its] clients and delays in decision making, which resulted in lower volumes.” Infosys also warned that, while there had been “some signs of stabilization,” the “environment remains uncertain.”

On this news, Infosys’ stock price fell $1.67, or 9.8%, to close at $15.40 per share on April 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Infosys securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

