Today, Mattel%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Gap announced a new apparel collaboration inspired by Mattel’s portfolio of brands and Gap’s signature icons that have dressed generations since 1969.

The first of many upcoming Gap x Mattel product drops will be the Gap x Barbie collection – an offering of tees, skirts, logo hoodies, denim, button-downs and accessories as well as pet apparel – all designed on Gap’s product icons featuring classic Barbie® branding and Gap’s signature arch typeface. Starting May 23, the Gap x Barbie collection will be available for the entire family to shop on gap.com and in select Gap stores globally, with select styles offered through Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collector and direct-to-consumer platform.

Additional Gap x Mattel collaborations will be unveiled later this year, including apparel based on the #1 selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels.* Gap credit card holders will have the opportunity to access and shop collections online prior to their official launch dates.

“We are excited to partner with Gap to combine Mattel’s iconic brand portfolio with Gap’s signature products,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. “We look forward to working together to offer our fans fun, quality clothing for the entire family, plus a new way to embrace their favorite Mattel brands, franchises, characters and stories.”

“Gap’s partnership with Mattel represents two iconic brands collaborating on products that customers can wear as a family, pets included, and have fun,” said Christopher Goble, Head of Merchandising at Gap. “Each launch will celebrate our optimistic spirit of individuality and connection through creative expression and play. I can’t wait for people around the world to create memories with Gap x Mattel.”

To stay up to date with news related to the Gap x Barbie collection and future Gap x Mattel products, follow @Mattel, @Barbie, @gap and @gapkids on Instagram and Facebook.

*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G11/JAN-DEC 2022/Total Toys/Projected USD

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Gap

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap’s water-saving program that uses at least 20 percent less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit, and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

