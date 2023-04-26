NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation announced that it has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023. To create the list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to evaluate companies' business practices and relationships with key stakeholders. The recognition reinforces Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to always do right by its employees, customers, investors, communities, and the planet.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we believe there is no right way to do the wrong thing and have built our business through core values such as integrity and respect, " said Ava Harter, global chief legal officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "We are honored that Newsweek has recognized our commitment to these enduring values and I want to thank our employees worldwide for putting our culture of integrity into action and earning the trust of our consumers each and every day."

As part of its ongoing commitment to integrity, Whirlpool Corporation maintains a robust Global Ethics and Compliance program that is focused on enhancing and sustaining the corporate culture and empowering employees to make ethical decisions. As part of these efforts, Whirlpool Corporation launched its Integrity Manual in 2019, which outlines the company's values and helps translate these values into everyday actions. The manual also provides employees with tools and resources to act with integrity within a risk-based framework.

In addition to its Global Ethics and Compliance program, Whirlpool Corporation continues to build trust with its consumers by providing high-quality products, industry-leading customer service, groundbreaking innovation, and an unwavering responsibility to the communities in which it operates.

America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023 were identified based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted and the top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

Click here to see the full list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies.

