Whirlpool Corporation Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation announced that it has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023. To create the list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to evaluate companies' business practices and relationships with key stakeholders. The recognition reinforces Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to always do right by its employees, customers, investors, communities, and the planet.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we believe there is no right way to do the wrong thing and have built our business through core values such as integrity and respect, " said Ava Harter, global chief legal officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "We are honored that Newsweek has recognized our commitment to these enduring values and I want to thank our employees worldwide for putting our culture of integrity into action and earning the trust of our consumers each and every day."

We are honored that Newsweek has recognized our commitment to these enduring values and I want to thank our employees worldwide for putting our culture of integrity into action and earning the trust of our consumers each and every day."

As part of its ongoing commitment to integrity, Whirlpool Corporation maintains a robust Global Ethics and Compliance program that is focused on enhancing and sustaining the corporate culture and empowering employees to make ethical decisions. As part of these efforts, Whirlpool Corporation launched its Integrity Manual in 2019, which outlines the company's values and helps translate these values into everyday actions. The manual also provides employees with tools and resources to act with integrity within a risk-based framework.

In addition to its Global Ethics and Compliance program, Whirlpool Corporation continues to build trust with its consumers by providing high-quality products, industry-leading customer service, groundbreaking innovation, and an unwavering responsibility to the communities in which it operates.

America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023 were identified based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted and the top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

Click here to see the full list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies.

View original content here

62c8de7d-3d15-4331-9641-fa865b29e878.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750108/Whirlpool-Corporation-Recognized-by-Newsweek-as-One-of-Americas-Most-Trustworthy-Companies-for-2023

img.ashx?id=750108

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.