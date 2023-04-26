ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announced today that Sam Rubin, CEO and Al Miranda, CFO, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 in New York on April 27th at 11:00 AM ET.

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Location: Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (41st and Park Avenue)

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at LightPath Ladenburg Presentation

For more information about the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo please email [email protected]

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

About The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 50 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks along with one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the ʻLadenburg Expo formatʼ, which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years,until its merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $450 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit www.Ladenburg.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

[email protected]

+561 489 5315

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749705/LightPath-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-Ladenburg-Thalmann-Tech-Expo-2023



