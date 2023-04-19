PR Newswire

NZXT Updates Kraken Offering Building On The Extreme Performance, Quality, and Reliability of Asetek's Liquid Cooling Technology

AALBORG, Denmark, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced its liquid cooling technology is powering NZXT's highest-performing CPU cooler series to date – the Kraken and Kraken Elite. NZXT has integrated Asetek's industry-leading liquid cooling technology across five generations of its Kraken AIOs, providing gamers and PC enthusiasts targeted cooling of CPUs, outstanding gameplay, greater overclocking potential, and a unique level of personalization and creativity.

NZXT is passionate about continuously evolving its portfolio to take it to the next level while ensuring the highest quality and reliability. The new Krakens are the latest versions of NZXT's Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series and incorporate Asetek's 7th-Generation of liquid cooling technology. The Kraken Elite offers a 2.36-inch LCD screen with higher resolution and frame rate, better viewing angle, and higher color capacity, and can display data from NZXT CAM, or animated or static images. The Kraken features a 1.54-inch LCD screen that can display system temperatures and static images from NZXT CAM. The highly reliable CPU coolers are available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm radiator sizes, and can be combined with either NZXT's High Static Pressure F Series fans or new F Series Core RGB fans for efficient cooling of the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD.

"Innovation combined with quality and reliability are at our core, which is why we continue to partner with Asetek for our portfolio of industry-leading liquid cooling solutions," said Johnny Hou, CEO at NZXT. "We worked hand-in-glove with Asetek to define and develop our new Kraken and Kraken Elite. The result is extreme performance, quieter operation, phenomenal reliability, and some stunning aesthetics for the ultimate in personalization."

"Longtime partner NZXT exemplifies excellence with its continuous focus on delighting PC gamers and tech enthusiasts," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We are proud to continue to support NZXT with the latest generation of Kraken coolers, featuring the liquid cooling technology of choice for top-of-the-line performance, quality, and reliability."

To learn more about NZXT's new Kraken and Kraken Elite, visit https://nzxt.com/. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About NZXT

Founded in 2004, NZXT is a leader of gaming products and services. Their award-winning products include computer cases, PC cooling solutions, RGB lighting kits, power supplies, and their free PC monitoring software, CAM. NZXT was created out of a passion for PC gaming and is dedicated to improving products and services to achieve extraordinary gaming experiences.

https://www.nzxt.com/

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media Contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 408 644 5616

