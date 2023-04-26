GE Aerospace signs F-35 Avionics and Power services agreement

2 hours ago
GE Aerospace has signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to support avionics and electrical power systems on the F-35 globally.

“The F-35’s reliability and mission readiness remain an essential focus,” said Chris Newman, F-35 senior program manager, GE Aerospace. “As the F-35 fleet continues to expand, we’ve taken aggressive actions to strengthen lead time, supply availability and delivery to our customers. This Global PBL deal underpins our relentless drive to make the F-35 ever more affordable to operate.”

The four-year agreement entails maintenance, repair, and overhaul for GE Aerospace systems on the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. GE Aerospace will service the F-35 systems at their repair and maintenance locations in California, Georgia, and Utah as well as GE sites at Grand Rapids, Michigan, Long Island, New York and Cheltenham, United Kingdom.

GE Aerospace has supported the F-35 since its inception including the following systems:

  • Electrical Power Management System
  • Standby Flight Display
  • Remote Input Output Unit
  • Aircraft Memory System
  • Fuselage Remote Interface Unit and Missile Remote Interface Unit
  • Engine Distress Monitoring System and Ingested Debris Monitoring System

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components, avionics, and electrical power systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.

