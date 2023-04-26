OutKick Finishes as the Fastest Growing Site Amongst Competitive Set

2 hours ago
OutKick, the national multimedia sports platform founded by Clay Travis, finished March 2023 as the fastest growing site amongst its custom competitive set in multiplatform unique visitors, views, and minutes, according to Comscore.

The platform had the second highest month ever in multiplatform unique visitors with over 10 million and 376% year-over-year growth, as well as 55 million total multiplatform minutes, up 289% versus March 2022. OutKick also delivered 46 million in total multiplatform page views, up 152% from the prior year, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, Travis said, “I couldn’t be happier with OutKick’s digital performance in March. It comes with no surprise given we continue to announce new talent, new shows, and deliver content that attract massive audiences. More to come, buckle up.”

OutKick had the highest month ever of social interactions in March 2023 with a 352% increase on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, according to Shareablee. Video views on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube were also up 415% versus March 2022.

This announcement comes on the heels of Charly Arnolt leaving ESPN to join OutKick and to co-host a new show currently in development, which will be announced ahead of football season.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Change Trend Report, March 2023-March 2022, U.S. CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, Deadspin, Barstool Sports, and New York Post **Source: Comscore Shareablee, Data Explorer Power Rankings, March 2023-March 2022.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

