CASE Continues Backhoe Revolution with Rock-Solid Guarantee on the All-New CASE 580SV Construction King™ Backhoe Loader

2 hours ago
RACINE, Wis., April 19, 2023

New offer from CASE on a 36-month lease includes warranty, lease conversion incentives,
and the ability to walk away from the lease after 12 months if not satisfied

RACINE, Wis., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment took CONEXPO 2023 by storm by announcing the expansion of its industry-leading backhoe loader line with the launch of five additional new backhoe loader models — including the all-new CASE 580SV Construction King™. The renewed growth and interest in backhoe loaders is built on greater industry demand for multi-purpose machines in the wake of North America's ongoing skilled labor shortage. CASE is embracing the increased demand for backhoes and giving contractors and business owners complete confidence by providing the all-new Rock-Solid Guarantee on the CASE 580SV, which includes a competitive lease payment, a comprehensive warranty, and an exclusive option at 12 months to continue the remainder of the lease or walk away with no further obligation.

"CASE is the originator of the factory-built backhoe loader, and we are committed to supporting both the equipment and business growth demands of our customers throughout North America," says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "This exciting new offer from CASE addresses both practical earthmoving needs while also delivering an extremely business-friendly way to invest in new equipment and expand capabilities with total peace of mind."

The CASE Rock-Solid Guarantee delivers a 36-month/1,000-hour-per-year lease through CNH Industrial Capital that includes a one-year full-machine warranty, and an expanded powertrain Purchased Protection Plan (PPP) that provides a total of 36 months/3,000 hours (or whichever comes first) of powertrain protection. If the business owner converts that lease to a purchase at the end of the term, they are eligible for an additional 12 months/1,000 hours of powertrain protection (for up to a total of 48 months/4,000 hours, whichever comes first).

The Rock-Solid Guarantee also includes a provision where the contractor or business owner can walk away from the lease after 12 months if not satisfied — giving them further peace of mind as they invest in their business.

"If they get to the end of the first year and they realize that another machine would be better for their needs, they can turn that machine in and work with their dealer to pivot to a different machine," says Dolan. "This is an amazing opportunity for anyone to get into the next great CASE backhoe loader and make it a top performer in their fleet for years to come."

The all-new CASE 580SV Construction King introduced at CONEXPO brings a tool carrier-style front end back to the CASE backhoe line in North America, ideal for businesses who use the loader end of their backhoe as a primary material handler – loading and unloading pallets, moving pipe and other bundled material around the yard. Adding a 4-in-1 bucket, a 6-in-1 bucket, or any of the countless attachments available for CASE backhoes turns this into a robust multi-purpose jobsite solution — and a hydraulic quick coupler makes it easy. The new center pivot model is immediately available to the North American market. CASE will be rolling out a side-shift model later in 2023.

To learn more about this limited-time offer from CASE on one of the newest backhoes to hit the North American market — and to find the CASE dealer nearest to you — visit www.CaseCE.com/RockSolid. The CASE Rock-Solid Guarantee does not include a guarantee of lease payments or any other obligations.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

