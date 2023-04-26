TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 ­­/ Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, announced today that it has been elected as an associate member to the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) board. The election is a testament to Deepspatial's commitment to advancing the geospatial industry and leveraging the power of geospatial technology to drive economic growth and social development.

Dr. Bushra Zaman, Director for Data Science at DSAI, will act as the representative of Deepspatial on the WGIC board. As a seat member on the WGIC board for associate members, Deepspatial will play a key role in enhancing the role of the geospatial industry and strengthening its contribution to the global economy and society. The Company will facilitate the exchange of knowledge within the geospatial industry and co-create larger business opportunities for the geospatial industry. Deepspatial will also represent business interests, share perspectives of the geospatial industry, and undertake policy advocacy and dialogue with public authorities, multilateral agencies, and other relevant bodies.

"We are delighted to be elected as an associate member to the WGIC board and to have the opportunity to work with industry leaders to drive the geospatial industry forward," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

"Our mission at Deepspatial is to provide cutting-edge geospatial technology solutions to businesses and Governments across all sectors, and we believe that our election to the WGIC board will enable us to achieve this mission on a global scale. We look forward to collaborating with our fellow WGIC members to advance the geospatial industry and make a positive impact on society," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

About World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) is a global not-for-profit trade association of private sector companies working in the geospatial ecosystem. WGIC collaborates with multilateral organizations, public authorities, and user industry communities with the objective to strengthen the contributions of the geospatial industry to society, and the global economy. Through policy research and advocacy, thematic and cross-cutting outreach programs, WGIC facilitates the exchange of knowledge and co-creation of business opportunities for the geospatial industry. For more information, visit www.wgicouncil.org

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 375,000 common shares (collectively, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to two consultants currently engaged by the Company. All Shares have a hold period of four months and a day.

About Deepspatial

Deepspatial is an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

