Garnier's first Micellar Cleansing Water in a 100% upcycled bottle[1] in collaboration with Loop Industries

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Garnier is committed to greater sustainability. As part of this commitment, Garnier is piloting an exciting new program with Loop Industries. Together, the two companies have developed a limited edition, 100% upcycled bottle1. Through Loop's innovative technology, low-value waste is transformed into high-quality 100% recycled PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) plastic.

The Loop logo, featured on the front of this packaging innovation, serves as an anchor to highlight Loop's revolutionary technology and the quality of materials. The inclusion of Loop branding on the packaging strongly supports Garnier's sustainability goals.

WHAT IS LOOP INDUSTRIES BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY?

Loop Industries, a Canadian-based technology company located in Terrebonne, Québec, has developed an innovative depolymerization process that utilizes low heat and no added pressure to convert low value PET plastic and polyester fiber waste into 100% recycled virgin-quality Loop™ PET resin. Loop™ PET resin is suitable for both food-grade packaging and polyester fiber applications.

Adrien KOSKAS, Garnier's Global Brand President, said: "Garnier stands for Greener Beauty For All Of Us, consistently working towards concrete actions to become a more sustainable beauty brand. We are proud to be working with Loop Industries to launch the first ever Garnier Micellar Water bottle made of PET plastic waste. Our partnership demonstrates our continued efforts to bring to market innovative solutions as we explore ways to encourage plastic circularity."

Daniel SOLOMITA, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries, added: "At Loop, our mission has centered around building circularity in which PET waste and polyester fiber is not sent to landfills or incinerated but is used purposefully. This partnership with the Garnier brand is in line with our goal of achieving a sustainable, circular economy. We are proud to work with forward-thinking partners such as Garnier, who are determined to make a positive change."

Availability: SRP $10.49; April 2023 at Ulta locations nationwide and on ulta.com while supplies last.

[1] Excluding cap

About Garnier

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

About Loop Industries:

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com

Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

