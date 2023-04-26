CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / International Powder and Bulk Solids (iPBS), the largest event in the Western Hemisphere for dry processing and the bulk solids handling industry, announces its second day keynote dedicated to "Women in Processing" Wednesday, April 26th from 8 - 9 a.m. The panel entitled, "What Women in Processing Want You to Know," will highlight leading women in the industry sharing challenges, opportunities and unique insights, followed by an open dialogue discussion and questions from the audience.

The panel will be moderated by Kristin Kazarian, Managing Editor of Powder and Bulk Solids Magazine and cover a range of topics related to processing, including workplace culture, career progression, safety and innovation. Panelists include Casey Bickhardt, President, CEO & Owner of GEMCO; Carrie Hartford, Technical Sales Manager and Senior Project Engineer at Jenike & Johanson, Inc.; Diane Cave, Eastern Lead at Element6 Solutions and Nicole Wolter, President and CEO at HM Manufacturing.

"Accessible conversations promoting diversity and inclusion in processing are extremely important, because women offer unique experiences, strengths and insights that are key to propelling the industry forward. It is an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of issues women face plus the skills and attributes that lead to success. We always want to explore strategies that support the professional development and advancement of women in this field," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director at Informa Markets Engineering.

With women only making up about 30% percent of the 15.8 million people employed in manufacturing industries, iPBS aims to address the critical need for women in the manufacturing and processing industries.

Directly following the day two keynote, a "Women in Processing" networking event will take place from 9 - 9:45a.m. providing guests the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, build meaningful connections and gain new perspectives in the world of processing. More information can be found at https://ipbs23.mapyourshow.com/

The Powder Show will take place April 25-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. To register for the Powder Show, please visit www.powderandbulkshow.com

About Informa Markets - Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com , and keep up to date with the latest Informa Markets engineering news on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas

Informa Markets Engineering

[email protected]

SOURCE: Informa Markets Engineering

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750019/International-Powder-and-Bulk-Solids-Show-to-Highlight-Women-in-Processing-with-Keynote



