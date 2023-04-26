Essity 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report: Winning With People and Culture

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Essity

Originally published on Essity.com

Winning with people and culture

Essity offers attractive, inclusive, and sustainable workplaces with committed employees that help break barriers to well-being in a unique corporate culture.

Leadership

We are convinced that good leadership is fundamental in creating a strong culture and achieving world-class results. Our leadership platform defines the competences required by Essity's leaders and offers guidance in recruitment and development efforts. We constantly endeavor to develop and deliver Essity's global leadership program and other upskilling activities, as part of our global Leadership Academy.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Essity's commitment in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is specified in the Group's targets. According to our commitment, gender distribution at all management levels is to be within the interval 40/60% no later than 2025. In 2022, we outlined a global roadmap to deliver our DEI goals. Essity's DEI efforts are firmly supported by the company's Beliefs and Behaviors and its purpose. Moreover, they help to increase our innovative capacity, and to attract and retain employees. Our focus on DEI is also important for our customers and consumers, as we contribute to a more sustainable society.

Essity's Beliefs and Behaviors

The aim to break barriers to well-being forms the foundation of Essity's corporate culture and is reflected in our Beliefs and Behaviors, which serve as a compass for how we work, make decisions and cooperate with each other.

  • We are committed to delivering superior results
  • We have the courage to take the lead
  • We care for our customers, consumers, the environment and each other
  • We collaborate across teams, functions and businesses

Building for the future

The continuous development of employees and leaders is crucial for Essity's long-term success and its opportunity to attract and retain the right talent and skills. Learning and development is a fundamental part of our employees' everyday life and takes place through practical experience, training and colleagues. We drive the development of talent and individual development plans based on business requirements, personal strengths and development areas.

Essity runs both leadership and functional academies as well as a range of different mentorship and coaching programs. We are continuing our shift from traditional to digital learning and are exploring new technologies that can help us make learning part of day-to-day work.

Attracting and retaining talent

Essity aims to attract and engage the talent of today for the Essity of tomorrow. We focus on communicating our employer offering to specific target groups and build relationship and recruit talent on and offline. To ensure a strong inflow of new talent, we run programs targeting recent graduates, such as Essity Go!

We reward employees using a Total Reward approach, which entails a mixture of monetary and non-monetary components. We offer market-competitive remuneration comprising salary, variable remuneration, pension and other benefits. Essity follows local salary structures and respects internationally established rules for minimum wages and reasonable compensation. The variable remuneration programs cover most employees at Essity. Our workplace philosophy is to offer a work environment with attractive offices and flexibility, as well as Group-level health and safety programs.

Our priorities for employees and culture aim to make us an attractive employer and to develop a culture and skillset that satisfy the company's needs. The priorities are divided into four target areas.

  • A culture where people thrive.
  • Learning as part of everyday work.
  • Attract and retain the right talents.
  • A safe, sustainable and healthy workplace.

Read more about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which can be downloaded at www.essity.com.

To access the digital short version, please click here.

f78ae4e5-dc9a-4a9e-8a9c-9a5a53c53a0a.png


