NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

As the weather warms up and the flowers begin to bloom, it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning your home - both inside and out. Be mindful of the impact traditional landscaping and cleaning habits can have on the environment and consider some of these sustainable products and equipment to help minimize your carbon footprint.

INSIDE

Glad Force Flex Drawstring Odor Shield Trash Bags

  • Made with post-consumer recycled materials
  • Produced using materials diverted away from landfills
  • Available in three different scents, exclusively at The Home Depot

Harris Vinegar All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate

  • Multiple uses around the home and garden
  • Chemical-free so it's safe around kids and pets
  • Citrus and lavender scents exclusive to The Home Depot

OUTSIDE

RIDGID Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment

  • Ergonomic designs that reduce strain and help limit physical fatigue
  • Lighter, more portable, with longer runtimes
  • Brushless technology increases efficiency and extends the life of the motor

RYOBI Whisper Series

  • Eliminates gas emissions
  • Premium yet quiet performance with simple charging
  • Exclusively available at The Home Depot

Visit homedepot.com for more spring-cleaning tips and DIY ideas for the whole home.

