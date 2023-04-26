K.B. Industries UK Ltd installs dozens of 16 inch wide strips of Flexi®-Pave in The Lost Colony Theater - Fort Raleigh - North Carolina.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries Inc. has installed its proprietary technology Flexi®-Pave using scrap car and truck tires, to further help the environment while improving conditions for spectators.

This popular stadium's many rows of seating have been at a disadvantage for guests following rainstorms that result in muddy, swampy pathways along its many seating rows. The National Parks Service sought out K.B. Industries to help improve the conditions by installing Flexi®-Pave. A solid, yet porous material that allows the water to drain through the Flexi®-Pave rapidly, eliminating puddles and muddy sections in front of spectator's seats.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's., Chairman/CEO - Mr. Kevin Bagnall stated: "This is not the first stadium where we have installed Flexi®-Pave and it certainly won't be the last. Our proprietary Flexi®-Pave is so ideal for spectator areas, no spectator wants their feet /shoes sitting in puddles of muddy water as they watch the events taking place in front of them. Concrete and other paving materials have many disadvantages, whereas Flexi®-Pave has only advantages that is also slip resistant. Every facility where Flexi®-Pave has been installed over the years, has been acclaimed for the enhanced appeal for the stadium. We know, ‘The Lost Colony Theatre' https://www.thelostcolony.org/ will benefit immensely from this porous Flexi®-Pave installation. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to becoming an ongoing supplier to The National Parks Service."

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave`s resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

