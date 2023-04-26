Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp Flexi(R)-Pave Improves Spectator's Stadium

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

K.B. Industries UK Ltd installs dozens of 16 inch wide strips of Flexi®-Pave in The Lost Colony Theater - Fort Raleigh - North Carolina.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries Inc. has installed its proprietary technology Flexi®-Pave using scrap car and truck tires, to further help the environment while improving conditions for spectators.

This popular stadium's many rows of seating have been at a disadvantage for guests following rainstorms that result in muddy, swampy pathways along its many seating rows. The National Parks Service sought out K.B. Industries to help improve the conditions by installing Flexi®-Pave. A solid, yet porous material that allows the water to drain through the Flexi®-Pave rapidly, eliminating puddles and muddy sections in front of spectator's seats.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's., Chairman/CEO - Mr. Kevin Bagnall stated: "This is not the first stadium where we have installed Flexi®-Pave and it certainly won't be the last. Our proprietary Flexi®-Pave is so ideal for spectator areas, no spectator wants their feet /shoes sitting in puddles of muddy water as they watch the events taking place in front of them. Concrete and other paving materials have many disadvantages, whereas Flexi®-Pave has only advantages that is also slip resistant. Every facility where Flexi®-Pave has been installed over the years, has been acclaimed for the enhanced appeal for the stadium. We know, ‘The Lost Colony Theatre' https://www.thelostcolony.org/ will benefit immensely from this porous Flexi®-Pave installation. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to becoming an ongoing supplier to The National Parks Service."

This popular stadium's many rows of seating have been at a disadvantage for guests following rain storms that result in muddy, swampy pathways along many row. The National Parks Service sought out K.B. Industries to help improve the conditions by installing Flexi®-Pave. A solid, yet porous material that allows the water to drain through the Flexi®-Pave rapidly, eliminating puddles and muddy sections in front of spectators seats.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's., Chairman/CEO - Mr. Kevin Bagnall stated: "This is not the first stadium where we have installed Flexi®-Pave and it certainly wont be the last. Our proprietary Flexi®-Pave is so ideal for spectator areas, no spectator wants their feet/shoes sitting in puddles of muddy water as they watch the events taking place in front of them. Concrete and other paving materials have many disadvantages, whereas Flexi®-Pave has only advantages. Every facility where Flexi®-Pave has been installed over the years, has been acclaimed for the enhanced appeal for the stadium. We don't think - - - we know, ‘The Lost Colony Theatre' https://www.thelostcolony.org/ will benefit immensely from this porous Flexi®-Pave installation. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to becoming an ongoing supplier to The National Parks Service."

capture92.png

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave`s resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:
[email protected]
Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com
Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750134/Atlantic-Power-and-Infrastructure-Corp-FlexiR-Pave-Improves-Spectators-Stadium

img.ashx?id=750134

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.