Top event highlights include sold-out conference program, visible growth in emerging professionals and trade school activity as well as hands-on-site installation and building technique demonstrations

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / The 2023 edition of JLC LIVE New England successfully concluded on March 25 after three days of conference education, two days of exhibits and live building clinics, attracting 8,111 attendees to the Rhode Island Convention Center for collaboration, product discovery and industry connection.

Boasting a sold-out conference program and 231 exhibitors, JLC LIVE 2023 experienced large attendance growth with increased interest across students, emerging professionals, group associations and lumberyards. More than 2,400 laborers and business professionals attended JLC LIVE for the first time and 38 percent of total attendance were young professionals under 40.

"We intentionally pack the expo with diverse offerings to provide value for attendees, alongside hands-on training courses you cannot get anywhere else in one place. Our top goal is to provide the most extensive programming and services, applied in a real jobsite setting, allowing professionals the chance to tailor their experience according to their business and customer needs," says Sue Pino, Show Manager, JLC LIVE. "The engagement, audience scale, and buzz surrounding this year's JLC LIVE exceeded our expectations with high participation and enthusiasm. We couldn't be prouder to be a key face-to-face resource for the residential construction community across New England- one that enables business growth and solution discovery and welcomes all skill levels."

A central feature to the expo, the LIVE building clinics, were led by top industry experts in residential building such as Ben Bogie, Mike Guertin, Jon Namba, Tony Blue, Ross Tretheway, Mike Sloggatt, Gary Striegler, Peter Heard and others demonstrating better building techniques for framing, air sealing, deck construction, high performance, trim carpentry and stair building.

Nine manufacturers led interactive demonstrations of best practices and tips for installation of their products. This year, exhibitor demonstration topics included window and door, weather barrier, flashing, exteriors, fiberglass, shower, decking, engineered wood frames, PVC trim installation and more. Exhibitors use demonstration sessions to answer questions and take step-by-step actions to ensure industry professionals can see in real time the tactics that will ensure the best performance of the products to increase efficiency, build longevity and safety. Top product trends included new launches such as shake panels and cordless saws and innovated materials in dual-modified wood products, waterproof polymer screws and screw joist systems.

The three finalists of the inaugural "Next LIVE Presenter" contest, Aron Jones, Aaron Miiller and Sam Durdaller also presented on stage as part of the Building Clinic crew to demonstrate building techniques.

"JLC LIVE launched the ‘Next Presenter' competition to create an opportunity for skilled professionals to display their talents and earn recognition in the construction industry by awarding finalists a spot alongside the longtime presenters onstage at JLC LIVE 2023. This year's competition saw immense talent from start to finish. We look forward to continuing to give professionals a space to educate the industry through demonstrations," noted Kevin Thornton, SVP of Construction, Informa Markets.

Top exhibitors in attendance included Trus Joist Weyerhaeuser and Marvin Windows and Doors, Andersen Windows & Doors, CertainTeed, Huber ZIP System & Advantech, Milwaukee Tool, Westlake Royal Building Products and VERSATEX.

JLC LIVE will return to the Rhode Island Convention Center in 2024 March 21-23, exhibits March 22 and 23. Companies interested in exhibiting can visit www.jlclive.com for more information.

About JLC LIVE

JLC LIVE is the most anticipated trade event of the year for residential construction. Remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other trade professionals learn from the leading industry experts through live on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and classroom-style conference sessions. Follow JLC LIVE on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for the most up-to-date information.

