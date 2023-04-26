Strategies To Mobilize Your Social Media Followers Around a Cause

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Taproot Foundation

Wednesday, April 26 at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 MT / 10 PT

Almost 5 billion people spend 2.5 hours per day on social media-and your organization has less than a split second to grab their attention. How do you move people from scrolling past you, to actually listening, then caring about your cause, and finally joining in your effort to make a difference?

Attend our webinar on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, where we will discuss targeted strategies for social media content creation, including:

  1. Sharing stories of your community members
  2. Using basic video and photo editing tools
  3. Crafting achievable calls to action to mobilize your followers

Register now to join this free webinar -and bring a friend! We appreciate your support in spreading the word that this webinar, and all of Taproot's programs for social change organizations, is completely free.

Access to this webinar and the Taproot Plus pro bono platform are completely free of cost for nonprofits, public schools, and fiscally social good organizations in the US, UK, EU, Canada, and India. Select Taproot Plus services are also accessible to US-based small businesses.

