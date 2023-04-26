Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

PORTLAND, Maine, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) ( NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings results on Monday, April 24, 2023. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank ( NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank
27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

