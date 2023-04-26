Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which covers the Company’s operations for the fiscal year 2022.

“We are pleased to publish our 2022 Sustainability Report, which builds on our inaugural report published last year and illustrates our commitment and progress in understanding and managing the sustainability risks and opportunities of our business. Our mission at Upbound is to elevate financial opportunity for all, and we believe sustainable business practices are an important part of that mission,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to disclosing metrics to show alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report also provides updates on important ESG topics, including:

Completed our first greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventory focused on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions

Conducted an assessment of the risk climate change may pose to our business and identified ways to improve our resiliency

Implemented a program to define and promote best practices for account management to enhance the value we provide to customers

Improved sustainability oversight by providing training to all members of the Board of Directors on sustainability topics and the potential implications for our company

The full report can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.upbound.com.

