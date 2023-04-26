Upbound Group, Inc. Publishes Its 2nd Annual Sustainability Report

Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which covers the Company’s operations for the fiscal year 2022.

“We are pleased to publish our 2022 Sustainability Report, which builds on our inaugural report published last year and illustrates our commitment and progress in understanding and managing the sustainability risks and opportunities of our business. Our mission at Upbound is to elevate financial opportunity for all, and we believe sustainable business practices are an important part of that mission,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to disclosing metrics to show alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report also provides updates on important ESG topics, including:

  • Completed our first greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventory focused on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions
  • Conducted an assessment of the risk climate change may pose to our business and identified ways to improve our resiliency
  • Implemented a program to define and promote best practices for account management to enhance the value we provide to customers
  • Improved sustainability oversight by providing training to all members of the Board of Directors on sustainability topics and the potential implications for our company

The full report can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.upbound.com.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

