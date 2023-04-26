CORRECTING and REPLACING T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20

The times in the "When" section of release should read: 9AM PT (12:00PM ET).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006288/en/

T-Mobile to Announce Next Un-carrier Move on April 20 (Photo: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

T-MOBILE TO ANNOUNCE NEXT UN-CARRIER MOVE ON APRIL 20

T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What:

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce the company’s latest Un-carrier move.

When:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9AM PT (12:00PM ET) - the perfect day to smoke the competition

Who:

T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert and President of Marketing, Innovation and Experiences Mike Katz

Where:

https%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.com%2Funcarrier

News materials and video will also be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fnews.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006288/en/

