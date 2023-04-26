Verizon adds Snapchat+ to +play, now with more than 30 services available

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced that Snapchat+, Snap, Inc.’s premium subscription service, will be available on +play – along with an exclusive offer for three months of access, on us. +play is the first-of-its-kind subscription hub from Verizon to shop for, manage and save on your favorite content subscriptions.

The announcement was made today during Snap’s annual Partner Summit; Snapchat+ and the three-month offer will be available on +play starting next month.

What it is: Snapchat+, launched last year, offers subscribers access to early, exclusive and experimental features. Snapchat+ is the first partner of its kind available on +play, joining more than 30 other partners across streaming, entertainment, lifestyle and education services.

Why it’s important: Adding Snapchat+ to +play gives Verizon customers more choice for subscription services available on the platform. Plus, can get access to early, exclusive, and experimental features with Snapchat+, and they can take advantage of an exclusive offer when they subscribe through +play.

Who it’s for: Verizon customers who are ready to take their Snap experience to a new level. +play is available to all Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want exciting content from entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more – all in one place and only on Verizon.

What executives are saying: Erin McPherson, chief content officer of Verizon Consumer Group: “By adding Snap+ to +play, we’re demonstrating an even wider breadth of partners available to Verizon customers while also giving them a service unlike any others previously available. Already, 3 million Snapchatters are customizing their content through the exclusive features available through Snapchat+. We hope Verizon customers take advantage of the exclusive promo we have for Snapchat+ through +play to get creative with all the exciting features the platform has to offer.”

More to come: +play continues to evolve with new functionalities, as well as adding new services across entertainment, gaming and lifestyle – as well as even more exclusive offers on select services for a wider Verizon customer base. Learn more by visiting verizon.com/plusplay.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

