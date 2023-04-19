PR Newswire

Top 10 homebuilder announces new homes now selling from the mid $300s at Liberty Hill

TULARE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales—recently announced as the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's 2023 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America—revealed that Liberty Hill in Tulare is now selling from the mid $300s.

Offering an inspired selection of four single-family floor plans, Liberty Hill is conveniently located near Highway 99 in the Central San Joaquin Valley, offering an easy commute to regional hotspots in Fresno and Bakersfield. Recreational enthusiasts will also appreciate abundant activities nearby at destinations like Kings Canyon National Park, Sequoia National Park, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and Lake Kaweah.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LibertyHillCA.

"We're excited to fill the need for quality new homes in this emerging market, offering a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans with designer-selected finishes and modern included features," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "With a variety of homesites and homes available for purchase on-site and online, there are plenty of options for buyers to find a home that suits their needs and lifestyle."

More About Liberty Hill

Now selling from the mid $300s

182 homesites

2 single-story floor plans, 2 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to 2,222 square feet

2-bay garages

Two model homes open for tour (Camellia and Marigold plans)

Generous homesites, spacious primary suites, and open-concept floor plans with stylish finishes

1478 W. Bardsley Avenue

Tulare, CA 93274

559.226.9251

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

