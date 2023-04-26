Frndly TV Now Available on VIZIO

Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, and VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), announced today that the Frndly TV app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs.

Millions of VIZIO Smart TV owners across the U.S. have round-the-clock access to more than 45 live channels on the Frndly TV app, as well thousands of hours of on-demand shows and movies.

“This is a seminal moment in the history of Frndly TV,” said Frndly TV Co-founder and Chief Programming Officer Michael McKenna. “In just three years we have grown to more than 700,000 subscribers and the opportunity to have Frndly TV available to the millions of VIZIO Smart TV owners – and have our service easily sampled so widely – can only help enhance our appeal to families across America and continue our growth. We appreciate VIZIO’s support of Frndly TV and look forward to a great relationship.”

“The addition of the Frndly TV app to the VIZIO lineup provides affordable and accessible family-friendly entertainment for all to enjoy without a costly cable subscription,” said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO. “Now millions of VIZIO users can access their favorite live programming at a smart price point and all within the VIZIO experience.”

VIZIO users can check out Frndly TV for free for seven days before purchasing a subscription as low as $6.99 per month. For more information, visit frndlytv.com.

Every new VIZIO Smart TV comes equipped with VIZIO’s operating system, which powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box.

Frndly TV joins a list of fan-favorite streaming services like Apple TV+, Discovery+, HBOMax, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video already available through VIZIO. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the Smart TV platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the most affordable live TV streaming service in America. Starting at only $6.99/mo., Frndly TV offers 45 top-rated live TV networks including A+E, Hallmark Channel, The History Channel, MeTV, Lifetime, INSP, Game Show Network, MOVIES!, GAC Family and more. Customers can also access a wide range of on-demand content, including full libraries from Dove Channel, A+E Networks and Curiosity Stream, at no extra cost. Frndly TV delivers feel-good programming at a family friendly price. For more information, visit frndlytv.com.

