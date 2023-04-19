PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on June 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2023.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

[email protected]

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-605-per-common-share-301802206.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company