MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley based Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Customer Experience solutions based on the Microsoft platform., today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Jerry Fleming, Altigen Chairman and CEO will be hosting the investor presentation at 9:30 AM Pacific Time on April 25th and answering questions at the conclusion. Mr. Fleming commented, "We are pleased to be invited to present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase. This is a great forum to share Altigen's vision and business opportunities with current and prospective investors."

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (9:30 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47972

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Altigen, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Customer Experience solutions based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement platform and innovative UCaaS and CCaaS solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use and seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Carolyn David
Phone: (408) 597-9033
Email: [email protected]

