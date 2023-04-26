The law firm of Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) (“Shift4”).

On April 19, 2023, market analyst Blue Orca Capital issued a report stating, among other things, that “Shift4 engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.” Additionally, the report revealed that "Shift4's CFO abruptly left the Company the day before its Q2 2022 earnings call, amidst a lengthy string of correspondence with the SEC over its accounting. Its auditor warned of a material weakness over internal controls the very next quarter, just as it spent $256.4 million in a string of M&A that enabled it to capitalize a material share of COGS."

Following this news, Shift4’s stock price fell more than 12% during intraday trading on April 19, 2023.

If you are a Shift4 investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ECLICK+HERE%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: %3Cb%3EJonathan+Naji%2C+Esq.%3C%2Fb%3E (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktmc.com%2Fshift4-payments-inc-investigation%3Futm_source%3DPR%26amp%3Butm_medium%3Dlink%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3Dfour%26amp%3Bmktm%3Dr

Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005973/en/