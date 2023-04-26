Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading value-added provider of design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions serving diverse end-markets, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mecinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

United States Live: 1-833-470-1428 Canada Live: 1-833-950-0062 Access Code: 993353

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 17, 2023:

United States Replay: 1-866-813-9403 Canada Replay: 1-226-828-7578 Access Code: 941749

ABOUT MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading value-added provider of design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions serving diverse end-markets. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 20 facilities across seven states.

For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

