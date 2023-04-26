Vitru Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru ( VTRU), today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Vitru will host a corresponding webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

1Q23 Results Presentation
(Live webcast in English via Zoom click here)
May 11, 2023
5:00 p.m. EST

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available on the News & Events section of Vitru’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitru.com.br.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru’s common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru’s control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

Contact:
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
e-mail: [email protected]
website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/
