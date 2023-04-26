Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced the details of its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay in dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

