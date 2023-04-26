Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS, “Bird”), the largest and most popular sustainable micromobility provider in Canada, announced today its strategic partnership with One Tree Planted to amplify its sustainability impact in Canada.

With Bird's commitment to a more sustainable future at the forefront of its operations, the company remains focused on reducing gas-powered car trips, decreasing traffic congestion and lowering carbon emissions. For the past four years in Canada, Bird riders have taken over three million rides, using Bird e-scooters and e-bikes to get to work, run errands, meet friends and connect to public transit.

This Earth Day, Bird is partnering with One+Tree+Planted to plant a tree for everyone in Calgary, Edmonton, Brampton, Hamilton and Windsor who takes a ride on April 22, 2023. By choosing to ride Bird, Canadian riders are actively choosing sustainable transport, and giving back to our communities.

Today, there’s a growing awareness about the need for each one of us to make more sustainable choices in our day to day lives. While taking an e-scooter or e-bike trip instead of driving is one of these choices, Bird encourages its riders to make an even bigger impact. Trees play a vital role in creating clean air and water, a healthy climate, and providing habitats for wildlife. This partnership will result in trees planted where they're needed most, in order to make a meaningful impact for the environment. The campaign will support environmental conservation and restoration in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

“We are excited to be working with Bird Canada, and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership. The trees we plant together will have positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and people for years to come.” – Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted

Join us on April 22nd, as we make a conscious decision to live more sustainably. Bird will be hosting a series of Earth Day Safety Events in select Canadian cities to help educate riders on making sustainable transport options while ensuring everyone is following the rules of the road. During these events, riders can learn about the fundamentals of safe road use for non-car users, how to responsibly and properly ride and park Bird Canada vehicles, micromobility vehicle basics, tutorials of local rules of the road, and parking best practices. New riders will also receive a free helmet. Details on upcoming Safety Events will be shared in the Bird app.

More Canadian Cities are Adopting Micromobility Solutions

Bird is kicking off its fifth season in Canada with more cities adopting micromobility programs. While flocks of Bird vehicles have already landed in Calgary, Edmonton, Airdrie, Medicine Hat, Okotoks and Red Deer, Bird is also expanding+in+the+Greater+Toronto+area in Hamilton, Brampton and Oshawa. Other cities like Windsor, St. Albert, Ottawa and Leduc will be kicking off the scooting season in the coming weeks, weather permitting in each city.

"As demand for sustainable transportation increases in Canada, Bird is committed to meeting this need while simultaneously reducing street traffic in already congested cities and communities," said Alex Petre, COO, Bird Canada. "We are making it easier for Canadians in the 13 cities where we operate to adopt eco-friendly modes of travel thanks to our new integration with Google Maps – especially in urban settings where many trips are under three kilometers. We’re excited to help riders get to where they need to be easier and in a more sustainable way."

Since Bird launched in Canada in 2019, riders have taken over three million trips and travelled over eight million kilometers in a dozen Canadian cities. In just four years in Canada, this saved over 2,150 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. In Canada, in 2022 alone, thousands of Bird riders helped half a million car journeys be avoided, by choosing to ride an e-scooter or e-bike.

New Google Maps Integration Helps Increase Sustainable Mobility Access

Bird is integrating with Google Maps to help increase access to eco-friendly urban transportation across Canada. Starting today, anyone using Google Maps to plan a trip in Canadian cities where Bird operates will be able to quickly locate nearby Bird scooters and bikes, as well as an approximate trip duration, estimated price and optimized route.

Simply by toggling between cars, transit, bikes and walking, individuals will be able to select a variety of modes of transportation, including eco-friendly Bird e-scooters and e-bikes, for their particular journey throughout Canadian cities with micromobility programs. Additional helpful information is displayed such as estimated travel time, cost and environmental impact.

If an individual chooses to complete their trip using one of our vehicles, Google Maps will direct them to the Bird app simply by tapping the “Unlock” button clearly displayed at the bottom of the screen. Those who do not yet have the Bird app installed on their device will be prompted to do so via the Apple App or Google Play Store.

The new feature will be available on both iOS and Android devices. Bird’s integration with Google Maps is the latest in a series of global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) integrations and multimodal partnerships designed to simplify transportation and increase access to sustainable micromobility options.

To download the Bird app, riders can visit go.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction; our intention to close on additional funding this quarter; our path to profitability and our future financial performance, operations, operating results and financial condition. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to cure our New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) price deficiency and meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE; risks related to our relatively short operating history and our new and evolving business model, which makes it difficult to evaluate our future prospects, forecast financial results, and assess the risks and challenges we may face; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to retain existing riders or add new riders; our Fleet Managers’ ability to maintain vehicle quality or service levels; our ability to evaluate our business and prospects in the new and rapidly changing industry in which we operate; risks related to the impact of poor weather and seasonality on our business; our ability to obtain vehicles that meet our quality specifications in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which we operate; risks related to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to secure additional financing; risks related to the effective operation of mobile operating systems, networks and standards that we do not control; risks related to action by governmental authorities to restrict access to our products and services in their localities; risks related to claims, lawsuits, arbitration proceedings, government investigations and other proceedings to which we are regularly subject; risks related to compliance, market and other risks, including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, in relation to any expansion by us into international markets; any continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; risks related to the impact of impairment of our long-lived assets and the other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , and described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005934/en/