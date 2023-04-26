WILMINGTON, Mass., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. ( SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on May 18, 2023. Executive leaders from Symbotic will present an updated view of the company’s long-term strategy, followed by Q&A. The event will be live streamed starting at 2:30 PM ET on May 18, 2023. Registration is required. To participate in the Investor Day webcast, register at https://www.symbotic.com/investor-day-2023-webcast/. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the event.



Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Symbotic Investor Relations at [email protected].

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jeff Evanson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Symbotic

[email protected]

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Kimberly Zminkowski

Director, Marketing

Symbotic

[email protected]

