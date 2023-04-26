Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) (“Zions” or “the Bank”) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 of $198 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $195 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $277 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “The fundamentally solid results that we and many other banks produced in the first quarter were overshadowed by concerns about liquidity and capital strength in the wake of two prominent bank failures in mid-March. Deposits across the industry had been declining in recent quarters after growing rapidly during the pandemic, and although we and other banks experienced negative impacts from these bank failures, our own deposits (excluding any brokered deposits) at quarter end were 18% greater than pre-pandemic (12/31/19) levels, with noninterest-bearing demand deposits up 31% during that period, and loans up 16%.

“We continued to evidence very good credit quality during the quarter, with no net charge-offs and continued strong credit metrics. Both regulatory and economic capital also remained durable during the quarter, reflecting in part the increased value of a solid base of smaller core operating deposit accounts whose value has increased even as the value of fixed-rate earning assets has diminished in a period of higher interest rates. With growing attention on commercial real estate, or CRE, portfolios, we would note that we’ve carefully managed the growth in this portfolio for a number of years. Over the past decade, our CRE portfolio has grown at a compounded annual rate of only 2.5%, and a mere 0.1% of the portfolio is currently in nonperforming status.”

Mr. Simmons continued, “Finally, while events during the quarter accelerated a change in funding mix and costs that we expect will reduce the near-term quarterly 'run rate' of revenue by approximately 4%, we expect an increased focus on operating costs will offset a portion of this impact.”

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss the first quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET on April 19, 2023.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $90 billion of total assets at December 31, 2022, and annual net revenue of $3.2 billion in 2022. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, often accompanied by words such as “may,” “might,” “could,” “anticipate,” “expect,” and similar terms, are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or determinations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those presented. Although this list is not comprehensive, important factors that may cause material differences include the quality and composition of our loan and securities portfolios and the quality and composition of our deposits; changes in general industry, political and economic conditions, including continued high inflation, economic slowdown or recession, or other economic disruptions; changes in interest and reference rates which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; deterioration in economic conditions that may result in increased loan and leases losses; securities and capital markets behavior, including volatility and changes in market liquidity and our ability to raise capital; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; our ability to recruit and retain talent, including increased competition for qualified candidates as a result of expanded remote-work opportunities and increased compensation expenses; competitive pressures and other factors that may affect aspects of our business, such as pricing and demand for our products and services; our ability to complete projects and initiatives and execute on our strategic plans, manage our risks, and achieve our business objectives; our ability to provide adequate oversight of our suppliers or prevent inadequate performance by third parties upon whom we rely for the delivery of various products and services; our ability to develop and maintain technology, information security systems and controls designed to guard against fraud, cybersecurity, and privacy risks; changes and uncertainties in applicable laws, and fiscal, monetary, regulatory, trade, and tax policies, and actions taken by governments, agencies, central banks and similar organizations; adverse media and other expressions of negative public opinion whether directed at us, other banks, the banking industry generally or otherwise that may adversely affect our reputation and that of the banking industry generally; the effects of pandemics and other health emergencies, including the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that may affect our business, employees, customers, and communities, such as ongoing effects on availability and cost of labor; the effects of wars and geopolitical conflicts, and other local, national, or international disasters, crises, or conflicts that may occur in the future; natural disasters that may impact our and our customer's operations and business; and governmental and social responses to environmental, social, and governance issues, including those with respect to climate change.

Factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, industry trends, and results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our 2022 Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and are available on our website (www.zionsbancorporation.com) and from the SEC (www.sec.gov).

We caution against the undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

