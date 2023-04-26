TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 and file its Form 10-Q and earnings supplemental after the market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial +1 (844) 826-3035, and international callers should dial +1 (412) 317-5195, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at %3Cb%3Ehttp%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tpgrefinance.com%2Fevent%3C%2Fb%3E.

REPLAY INFORMATION

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. To access the replay, listeners may use +1 (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 10178301. The replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year after the call date.

