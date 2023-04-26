Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:00am EDT to discuss its results for the three-months ending March 31, 2023. A news release announcing AGI’s results will be issued after markets close on Monday, May 8, 2023.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 if joining from Canada or the U.S. and 1-604-638-5340 internationally. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 if calling from Canada or the U.S. and 1-604-638-9010 internationally. Please quote passcode 0006 for the audio replay.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

